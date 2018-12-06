56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested for arson after setting fire to Walmart and Circle K

Thursday, December 06 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested Wednesday is accused of arson after intentionally starting fires at Walmart and Circle K.

Gregory J. Fontenot was booked for simple arson after he confessed to authorities he attempted to set ablaze two commercial structures.

The first fire happened at Walmart on O'Neal Lane around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Fire crews reviewed surveillance footage showing Fontenot walking toward the area before the blaze and leaving after. The fire caused $1,000 worth of damage.

The second fire happened at Circle K on Jones Creek around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Employees told authorities they witnessed Fontenot pouring a flammable liquid on top of a stack of woods at the store's entrance.

Fontenot told authorities because he was upset and frustrated at his current situation, so he created fires at both locations.

He was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

