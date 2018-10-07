Man arrested for arson after purposely setting house on fire

UPDATE: According to police Dewayne Sharkey was arrested on Simple Arson charges Sunday morning.

Sharkey was a new tenant, he told authorities that the owner stole money and a credit card from him. Out of rage he said voices in his head told him to set the house on fire.

He admitted to to using a rag which he lit on the stove to set the living room on fire.

Dewayne Sharkey was arrested in booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

BATON ROUGE – An arsonist caused a fire at a home on Canonicus Street early Sunday morning.

Baton Rouge firefighters said someone intentionally started a fire in a front room of the home in the 2900 block. The fire was contained to that area but smoke damaged the rest of the house.

One person was living at the home.

There were no injuries.

