Man arrested for April shooting at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE- A man is facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder after a shooting last month.

According to arrest reports, authorities responded to the Jefferson Lakes Apartments on April 30 for a shooting.

The suspect allegedly contacted the victim via telephone and said he was outside the victim's apartment waiting to fight. The suspect was later identified as 24-year-old Delvin Puckett.

When the victim walked outside with his brother and cousin, Puckett opened fire on them.

At the scene, detectives learned that one victim had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital for treatment. While authorities were searching the scene, they found two .40 caliber shell casings in the grass.

Puckett was found and arrested on May 7. He is charged with three counts of attempted-first degree murder, simple criminal damage to property, illegal use of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.