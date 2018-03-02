62°
Man arrested for allegedly shooting victim in head

5 hours 3 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, March 02 2018 Mar 2, 2018 March 02, 2018 5:56 AM March 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police have arrested a man they say shot someone in the head.

In November of last year, the victim was walking in the 5600 block of St. Gerard when he was approached by a man later identified as 30-year-old Kentron Smith. According to the affidavit, the victim knew Smith because the two had an agreement to breed their dogs together.

While the two were talking, Smith allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the victim two times. One bullet hit the victim in the head, according to arrest reports. The victim was able to run to a nearby home and call the police. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Smith is charged with attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

