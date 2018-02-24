Man arrested for allegedly raping woman at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested Friday has been accused of raping a woman at gunpoint.

Anthony McNeely, 26, was charged with first-degree rape and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

On Dec. 20, 2017, authorities were dispatched to the 5700 block of Stearns Street in response to a sexual assault call.

The victim told authorities that an unknown black suspect pointed a pistol at her and said "Are you willing to die for your cat?" The suspect then forced the victim into a nearby shed where he allegedly raped her, then made her make an audio recording on his phone stating, "This is not rape. I wanted this."

On Feb. 23, members of the U.S. Marshall's Task Force located the suspect at a residence on Stearns Street with several firearms in his possession, including an AR-15, which had been reported stolen.

McNeely was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged accordingly.

His bond is set at $100,000.