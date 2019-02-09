Man arrested for allegedly hitting victim in the head with blunt object, fractures skull

BATON ROUGE- A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after he allegedly hit a man in the head with a blunt object following an argument.

Authorities say 50-year-old Victoriano Rosas and two other unidentified males got into an argument around noon on June 18th, 2017 with the victim outside of his home in the 1000 block of Airline Hwy.

Rosas and two other suspects began to repeatedly hit the victim in the head with blunt objects.

According to police, the victim was able to retreat into his home and drove himself to the hospital where he was treated for a fracture on the left side of his skull and sub-cranial bleeding on his brain.

When brought in for questioning, Rosas admitted to arguing with the victim and arming himself with a grill brush. Police say Rosas denied striking the victim and claims that it was one of the other men involved.

Rosas was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder.