Man arrested for allegedly forcing 5-year-old to perform sexual act

BATON ROUGE – A 23-year-old man was arrested after allegedly forcing a 5-year-old to perform a sexual act while she was staying with him for a weekend.

Demarcus Moore was arrested for one charge of molestation of a juvenile.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the girl was in Moore's custody over the weekend of April 21 through April 23. The girl disclosed to a family member what occurred while staying with Moore and an interview with the Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center was conducted.

The girl stated that Moore touched her "private parts" with his hands while she was sleeping at his home. While in her bed, she stated that Moore took off his pants and underwear and attempted to force her to perform a sexual act.

According to arrest records, the girl stated that she tried to get away but Moore kept grabbing her to perform the act.

After the incident was over, the girl was taken to the bathroom and Moore told her not to be scared. She then went back to her room, arrest documents say.

According to the sheriff's office, Moore denied the incident and stated that he was never alone with the girl and that several other people are with him when children are around. A Polygraph test was administered to Moore on June 9 and it was determined that he was lying when asked about the incident.

Moore was arrested on the above charges.