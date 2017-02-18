70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to Subway employee

5 hours 28 minutes 25 seconds ago February 18, 2017 Feb 18, 2017 Saturday, February 18 2017 February 18, 2017 12:30 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROGUE - A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a Subway employee Friday morning.

According to arrest records, the incident occurred on Feb. 17 around 8 a.m. on Florida Blvd.

The suspect, Elliot Woodard, allegedly entered the business and showed the victim his genitals after she made his sandwich, according to arrest records.

Woodard was later detained by police and denied exposing himself to the victim.

Woodard was arrested, charged and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of obscenity. He is being held on a $7,500 bond.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days