Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to Subway employee

BATON ROGUE - A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a Subway employee Friday morning.

According to arrest records, the incident occurred on Feb. 17 around 8 a.m. on Florida Blvd.

The suspect, Elliot Woodard, allegedly entered the business and showed the victim his genitals after she made his sandwich, according to arrest records.

Woodard was later detained by police and denied exposing himself to the victim.

Woodard was arrested, charged and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of obscenity. He is being held on a $7,500 bond.