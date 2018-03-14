Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to juveniles

NAPOLEONVILLE- Authorities arrested a man for obscenity after an incident involving juveniles last week.

On March 7, deputies responded to a complaint near Napoleonville in connection with a man allegedly exposing himself to juveniles. Detectives interviewed several witnesses and based on those interviews, an arrest warrant was issued for 25-year-old Garrett Russell Mollere.

Mollere was arrested Sunday and released after posting bond.