Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to juveniles

Wednesday, March 14 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE- Authorities arrested a man for obscenity after an incident involving juveniles last week.

On March 7, deputies responded to a complaint near Napoleonville in connection with a man allegedly exposing himself to juveniles. Detectives interviewed several witnesses and based on those interviews, an arrest warrant was issued for 25-year-old Garrett Russell Mollere.

Mollere was arrested Sunday and released after posting bond.

