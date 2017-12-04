Man arrested for allegedly drawing graphic image on child's homework

Photo: CBS News

PORT ST. JOE, Fla- Authorities say a man is facing charges after he allegedly drew an image of a school shooting on a Florida elementary school student's homework.

WWL-TV reports that 33-year-old Robert Paul Alexander Edwards was arrested Friday by the Gulf County Sheriff's Office in Florida. According to CBS News, Edwards is accused of drawing a school on fire, a person on fire running from the building and others being shot.

News outlets report that the image also included the words "Pew, Pew, Pew" next to a person with a gun.

Edwards faces charges of a written threat to kill or do bodily harm to others.