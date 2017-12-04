77°
Man arrested for allegedly drawing graphic image on child's homework

4 hours 53 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, December 04 2017 Dec 4, 2017 December 04, 2017 11:00 AM December 04, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: CBS News

PORT ST. JOE, Fla- Authorities say a man is facing charges after he allegedly drew an image of a school shooting on a Florida elementary school student's homework.

WWL-TV reports that 33-year-old Robert Paul Alexander Edwards was arrested Friday by the Gulf County Sheriff's Office in Florida. According to CBS News, Edwards is accused of drawing a school on fire, a person on fire running from the building and others being shot.

News outlets report that the image also included the words "Pew, Pew, Pew" next to a person with a gun.

Edwards faces charges of a written threat to kill or do bodily harm to others.

