Man arrested for allegedly disposing dead body in abandoned vehicle

BATON ROUGE - A 54-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested after authorities say he allegedly dumped a dead woman's body in an abandoned vehicle.

According to the arrest records obtained through the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Robert Lowe invited the woman to his home on Tuesday, Jan. 8, when the female allegedly injected an unknown drug substance into her body.

Lowe told officers that he woke up around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, and noticed the woman lying on his bed with a bag containing syringes, a spoon and illegal drugs laying on his dresser.

He said that he attempted to perform chest compressions but was unsuccessful, according to arrest records. Lowe then proceeded to put her unresponsive body into his vehicle. He said he rode around Baton Rouge in an attempt to dispose of the body, according to arrest records.

The woman's body was discovered in an abandoned vehicle on Simplex Street near Ford Street on Friday, Jan. 11.

Lowe has been arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for unlawful disposal of remains, failure to notify of death under suspicious circumstances and obstruction of justice. He was released on an $80,000 bond.

Lowe was also recently formally charged with felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor domestic abuse battery stemming from an incident at RoadRunner Towing, where he is reportedly employed, according to court records. His arraignment in that case is set to take place in early February.