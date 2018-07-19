92°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for alleged sex crimes against juvenile
ASSUMPTION - A man has been arrested after he was accused of committing sex crimes against a child.
On February 25, deputies responded to a complaint from the parent's of the alleged victim. During the course of the investigation, Glen Slawson was identified as the suspect.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Slawson who was arrested July 8. He was booked at the Allen Parish Correction Center and transferred Wednesday to Assumption Parish.
In Assumption, Slawson was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man continues to fight for Prairieville mobile home repairs
-
WATCH: Happy dwarf goats dance around in new sweaters
-
Deputies searching for suspects after vehicles burglaries in Ascension
-
Assumption deputies rock out to 90's hits in 'lip-sync' challenge
-
Metro Council to discuss filling Buddy Amoroso's seat