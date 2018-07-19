Man arrested for alleged sex crimes against juvenile

92°
Thursday, July 19 2018
ASSUMPTION - A man has been arrested after he was accused of committing sex crimes against a child.

On February 25, deputies responded to a complaint from the parent's of the alleged victim. During the course of the investigation, Glen Slawson was identified as the suspect.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Slawson who was arrested July 8. He was booked at the Allen Parish Correction Center and transferred Wednesday to Assumption Parish.

In Assumption, Slawson was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile.

