Man arrested for 7th DWI in 10 years

BATON ROUGE – Officers arrested a man on Saturday for his seventh DWI offense.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 54-year-old Ronald Sims on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, careless operation and hit and run.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, Sims was driving southbound on I-110 around 3 p.m. when he lost control and crashed his vehicle into the interstate wall. Sims then got out of his vehicle and began walking away from the crash.

An officer was able to stop Sims near the Weller exit ramp. Sims stated that he was leaving his friend's house and was on his way home when he lost control of his vehicle. According to the arrest report, Sims had slurred speech, poor balance, glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol. Sims told the officer that he drank a couple of beers while at his friend's house.

He was asked to perform a field sobriety test, which he failed. Sims also refused to do a Breathalyzer test. He said that he has received DWIs before and was told to "never blow into the machine."

Arrest records indicate that Sims has had six previous DWIs in the past 10 years.