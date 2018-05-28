Man arrested for 5th DWI

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for DWI for the fifth time in Baton Rouge Saturday.

Police said they responded to an accident involving four vehicles on McClelland Street near Hollywood Street. When they arrived, officers said Morris Bernard was in the drivers seat of his vehicle visibly intoxicated. Officers said Bernard had a cold, opened can of Budweiser beer by his feet, which was 1/4 full. They also found a hand-rolled cigarette, which they said contained suspected mojo, a synthetic marijuana.

Officials said Bernard admitted to smoking two hand-rolled synthetic marijuana cigarettes prior to driving.

Bernard was previous booked for DWI in 2006, 2009, and twice in 2016. Because of the prior DWI arrests, Bernard's driver's license was also suspended. Officers also found Bernard's vehicle displayed a fake LA temporary tag and did not have insurance.