Man arrested for 5th DWI after`Tokyo Drifting` while parading a gun around

BATON ROUGE- Man is arrested for the fifth DWI after caught driving erratically in a parking lot intoxicated while waving a gun around.

Keithon J. Dixon was arrested early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m.

Dixon was reported driving a white Convertible 2017 Ford Mustang intoxicated around a business parking lot while parading a gun at 4670 Plank Road.

According to a release, it was reported that Dixon was "Tokyo Drifting" around the gas pumps while waving his gun in the air.

Police say Dixon had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and unstable balance. He admitted to drinking a half pint of Vodka and submitted to a breath test.

Nixon was later transferred and booked on DWI 5th offense, resisting an officer and terrorizing East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.