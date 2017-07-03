Man arrested for 4th DWI after arriving on scene of friend's 2nd DWI

THIBODAUX - Deputies arrested a man Sunday after he showed up to the scene of his friend's DWI-related crash while intoxicated.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Larry Fontenot Jr. and 65-year-old John Roath were both arrested and charged with driving under the influence Sunday night.

The sheriff's office says Fontenot crashed his truck into a ditch around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. Deputies responded to the scene and detected the smell of alcohol on Fontenot's breath. Fontenot admitted to drinking alcohol before driving and he was subjected to a breathalyzer test, which showed he had a BAC level of .175 percent.

As deputies were investigating, a second truck pulled up to the scene of the crash. Joan Roath stepped out of the vehicle and told deputies he had arrived to help Fontenot pull his truck out of the ditch.

Deputies also smelled alcohol on Roath's breath and subjected him to a breathalyzer test as well. Roath was shown to have a .113 percent BAC level. It was also discovered that Roath's license was suspended and he did not have a valid registration for his vehicle.

Fontenot and Roath were both arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center.

Fontenot was charged with DWI (his second offense). Roath was charged with DWI (his fourth offense), driving under suspension, and no vehicle registration.

If convicted, Roath would face up to 30 years in prison with a 10-year minimum sentence, including two years without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.