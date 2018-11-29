Man arrested for 3rd DWI following traffic violation

BATON ROUGE- Police arrested a man for his third DWI offense following a traffic violation Wednesday night.

56-year-old Owen K Bostwick was driving a white Ford pick-up truck around 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 when he was pulled over for switching from the far left lane, to the far right turning lane just before Antioch Rd.

When the police officer came in contact with Bostwick he noticed a strong alcohol odor in the car. The officer subjected him to a field sobriety test which he performed poorly on.

Bostwick was then transported to Troop A where he submitted to chemical testing. The testing revealed Bostwick had a blood-alcohol content of .086.

He was later transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and booked in 3rd offense DWI and Improper Lane Usage.