Man arrested for 3rd DWI following hit and run

BATON ROUGE- Police arrested a man for his third DWI offense following a hit and run.

Ronald Belona was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox when he struck another vehicle in a parking lot of 8190 Plank Road.

When the police officer came in contact with Belona behind the wheel of the car, he noticed a strong alcohol odor in the car. Police say Belona spoke with slurred speech and swayed while balancing himself.

He was read his Miranda rights and denied drinking any alcohol. He later refused to submit any chemical testing. Through investigation, authorities learned Belona had to two prior offenses, and his driver's license was under suspicion.

Belona was transported and booked in 3rd offense DWI and Hit and Run.