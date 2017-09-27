91°
Man arrested for 2016 camp burglary

Wednesday, September 27 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Drew Balkin

PIERRE PART - An arrest has been made in the case of a burglary of a camp in Pierre Part in December of 2016. 

The incident took place at camp on Shell Beach Road.

Deputies from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office determined a forced entry had been made and items had been stolen from the camp. Investigators retrieved DNA material belonging to 49-year-old Elray Domingue.

Domingue with charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. 

