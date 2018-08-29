Man arrested following shooting on North 31st Street

BATON ROUGE - Police have charged a man after a shooting earlier this month sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting was reported on August 10 on North 31st Street. According to the arrest report, around 11:40 a.m. a gunman opened fire on a victim while he was in his vehicle.

The victim was hit by one bullet, which caused serious bodily injury. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

During an investigation, police learned that the gunman went by the name "Sherwood Montana." Authorities later discovered his real name was Darius Bell.

Bell was charged with attempted second-degree murder for the attack.