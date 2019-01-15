42°
Man arrested following quadruple shooting in Ascension Parish

Tuesday, January 15 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR - Authorities have released more information about a quadruple shooting that happened in Ascension Parish last week.

Originally deputies thought that three people were shot at a trailer in Geismar, but later discovered an injured suspect left the scene before authorities arrived. Tuesday WBRZ learned that the suspect, identified as Nepton Hatfield Jr., was also shot at the scene and has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and home invasion. No bond has been set at this time.

Authorities say more arrests are pending.

