55°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested following obscenity at area school
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police have charged a man with obscenity and attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile at a school in East Baton Rouge Parish.
According to police documents, witnesses say 29-year-old Marcus Williams walk onto the school's property and began to touch himself inappropriately.
Officers were called to the scene where Williams was arrested and taken to the parish prison.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
List of Baton Rouge priests involved in abuse to be released today
-
Roger Goodell says he never considered overturning Rams-Saints outcome
-
Police arrest suspect accused of armed robbery at LSU
-
One dead following Tuesday shooting in Port Allen, victim identified
-
City of Baker taking construction precautions for future flooding