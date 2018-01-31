Man arrested following Highland Road robbery spree

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested Tuesday has been accused of robbing several stores along Highland Road near LSU.

Teleray Michael Boykins, 53, was charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of simple robbery, attempted simple robbery and resisting an officer.

On Nov. 18, 2017, the suspect allegedly walked into Wienerschnitzel on Highland Road holding a paper bag over his hand, leading the victim to believe that he was holding a firearm.

According to the affidavit, the suspect asked, "Do you know what time it is?"

When the victim gave him the current time, the suspect responded, "No, you know what I mean. Open the register."

The victim then gave him all the cash in the register: $30.

After reviewing surveillance video, authorities linked the suspect to several others in the area during that time frame, including ones at CVS Pharmacy, Burger King, and Family Dollar.

On Jan. 29, Boykins was pulled over during a traffic stop because his vehicle did not have headlights or taillights. He was taken into custody after he gave officers a false name.

Once Boykins was properly identified, officers found that he had an arrest warrant in connection with the robberies and booked him into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. His bond was set at $52,500.