Man arrested following fatal shooting on Education Street

Photo from the shooting scene on Education Street

BATON ROUGE – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Education Street on Dec. 23.

BRPD arrested 33-year-old Johnny Matthews on charges of second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



Police found 43-year-old Charles Porter fatally shot in the road in the 500 block of Education Street. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene.



Matthews was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges.