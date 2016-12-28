74°
Man arrested following fatal shooting on Education Street
BATON ROUGE – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Education Street on Dec. 23.
BRPD arrested 33-year-old Johnny Matthews on charges of second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police found 43-year-old Charles Porter fatally shot in the road in the 500 block of Education Street. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene.
Matthews was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges.
