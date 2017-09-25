87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested following fatal shooting at apartment complex

6 hours 29 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, September 25 2017 Sep 25, 2017 September 25, 2017 7:07 AM September 25, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL TV Channel 4

SLIDELL- Authorities say a Louisiana man who is accused of shooting another man has been arrested.

News outlets report 20-year-old Frank Beckendorf was charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 20-year-old man. The victim was shot in the chest in the parking lot of a Slidell-area apartment complex Sunday morning.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Deputy Meredith Timberlake says the victim was taken to a hospital and died a short time later.

Authorities say Beckendorf had been arguing with the victim shortly before the shooting, but the nature of their dispute was not disclosed. It's unclear if Beckendorf has a lawyer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days