Man arrested following fatal shooting at apartment complex

Photo: WWL TV Channel 4

SLIDELL- Authorities say a Louisiana man who is accused of shooting another man has been arrested.

News outlets report 20-year-old Frank Beckendorf was charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 20-year-old man. The victim was shot in the chest in the parking lot of a Slidell-area apartment complex Sunday morning.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Deputy Meredith Timberlake says the victim was taken to a hospital and died a short time later.

Authorities say Beckendorf had been arguing with the victim shortly before the shooting, but the nature of their dispute was not disclosed. It's unclear if Beckendorf has a lawyer.