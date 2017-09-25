87°
Man arrested following fatal shooting at apartment complex
SLIDELL- Authorities say a Louisiana man who is accused of shooting another man has been arrested.
News outlets report 20-year-old Frank Beckendorf was charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 20-year-old man. The victim was shot in the chest in the parking lot of a Slidell-area apartment complex Sunday morning.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Deputy Meredith Timberlake says the victim was taken to a hospital and died a short time later.
Authorities say Beckendorf had been arguing with the victim shortly before the shooting, but the nature of their dispute was not disclosed. It's unclear if Beckendorf has a lawyer.