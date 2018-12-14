Man arrested following armed robbery on Greenwell Street

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man for his involvement in an armed robbery that happened at the beginning of the month.

On December 2 around 11:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Greenwell Street in reference to the crime. At the scene, the victim said he was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by two male suspects.

According to the arrest report, the suspects pulled out guns and robbed the victim. The men took two cell phones and the victim's wallet.

At some point, the robbers told the victim to run. As he fled, one suspect got into the victim's vehicle and drove away. The second suspect got into a different vehicle that was parked near the scene.

The victim said that as he attempted to follow the suspects, one fired his weapon into the air.

Authorities were able to track down the stolen vehicle and found it in the area of Poinsettia Drive and Silver Leaf Avenue. Police say the suspect fled and eluded capture.

During the investigation, Shawn Givens was identified as a suspect. Authorities say, Givens was the suspect who pointed the gun at the victim as the second suspect went through his pockets. The arrest report also states that Givens stood by as the victim's vehicle was stolen.

Givens was arrested and charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and use of a firearm.

Authorities didn't say if the second suspect has been arrested.