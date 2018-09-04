Man arrested, facing more than 200 counts of possession of child pornography

ST. MARY PARISH - A Franklin man is facing numerous counts of child pornography charges after authorities conducted an online investigation.

The investigation began on November 4, 2015. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was conducting undercover operations on crimes related to pornography involving juveniles. The investigation focused on people in possession of and those who were distributing the pornography.

During the investigation, authorities downloaded one particular video involving a young girl between the ages of eight and 10. WBRZ has decided not to reveal details about the video.

According to an arrest report, 50-year-old Donald Robinson was identified as a suspect.

On March 24, 2016, investigators conducted a search warrant on Robinson's home. A preliminary forensic examination of his electronic devises revealed at least 250 images and videos of child pornography.

Robinson was booked in the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Detention Center for 250 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.