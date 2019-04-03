Man arrested, charged with rape on Reiger Road

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault Tuesday morning.

On April 2, detectives were called to the scene of an assault on Reiger Road. The victim told deputies she was standing in a motel parking lot when she asked a man for a light for her cigarette. The suspect, later identified as Samuel Ingram, provided the lighter and later returned with juice in a cup.

Minutes after drinking the juice, the victim said she felt partially paralyzed and Ingram attacked her. After gathering evidence, Ingram was located, arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of second-degree rape.