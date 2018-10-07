87°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after yelling at customers outside Copeland's in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after yelling at customers outside of Copeland's in Baton Rouge.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Jonathan Smith was outside of Copeland's in the 4900 block of Essen Lane yelling at customers, using profanity and chasing some of the customers inside of the business.
After a woman held the front doors of the business closed and told Smith she would call the police, Smith yelled "I don't have to leave. I'm going to [expletive] Y'all up, I'm going to [expletive] you up."
Smith was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace by offensive words, according to arrest records.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighters in Denham Springs are raising money for bulletproof vests
-
WATCH: Funeral for LSU basketball player to be held at Healing Place...
-
What Ed Orgeron said after LSU's loss to Florida
-
WATCH: Seven years after his wife's death, Oscar Lozada was back in...
-
Mckinley High football team gifted new equipment