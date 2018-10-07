Man arrested after yelling at customers outside Copeland's in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after yelling at customers outside of Copeland's in Baton Rouge.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Jonathan Smith was outside of Copeland's in the 4900 block of Essen Lane yelling at customers, using profanity and chasing some of the customers inside of the business.

After a woman held the front doors of the business closed and told Smith she would call the police, Smith yelled "I don't have to leave. I'm going to [expletive] Y'all up, I'm going to [expletive] you up."

Smith was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace by offensive words, according to arrest records.