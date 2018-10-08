Man arrested after 'voices in his head' told him to start a house fire

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man confessed to setting a house on fire this morning.

At approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday firefighters were called to a reported house fire in the 2800 block of Canonicus Street. After processing the scene, the cause of the fire was determined to be the result of arson, according to authorities.

The owner of the home and the property manager were contacted. They told authorities that Dwayne Sharkey was the new tenant and wasn't given permission to burn the home.

Reports say the fire caused approximately $30,000 in damages.

Sharkey said the owner of the property had stolen his American Express card and was keeping to much of his rent. Sharkey also allegedly told authorities that voices in his head told him to burn the house.

Authorities say Sharkey used a rag, which he lit on the stove, to set the living room on fire.

He was charged with simple arson.