Man arrested after two injured in gunfight

Friday, June 15 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing an attempted murder charge for his role in a shooting that injured two people earlier this month.

On June 3, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street. At the scene was one victim shot three times in the back and a second shot in the arm and leg. Police also found 27 spent shell casings in the street.

Authorities also found three spent shell casings in the 1100 block of East Harrison Street. From the evidence collected, police concluded that there were at least three different shooters involved.

Through an anonymous tip and an investigation, Renard Clifton was identified as one of the gunmen. The arrest report shows that one of the victims knew Clifton. According to the victim, Clifton and the victim's family are having some "problems" with each other and that could be the reason for the shooting.

Clifton is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

