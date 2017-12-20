Man arrested after two fires confirmed as arson

BATON ROUGE- Authorities arrested a man for his connection to two different fires at a residence last month.

On Nov. 6, Baton Rouge Fire Investigators were at the scene of a fire in the 2800 block of 75th Street. After processing the scene, the fire was determined to be the result of arson.

The fire was started in an outside storage room that was attached to the home. The suspect's mother and infant child were inside the home at the time of the fire. Authorities say the fire caused minor structural damage before firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.

It was discovered that the suspect used an open flame device to set his girlfriend's clothes and other personal items on fire. The suspect was identified as Cecil Williams. Authorities say the fire caused approximately $1,000 in damages.

On Nov. 16, authorities were called to the residence again for another fire. The fire was also determined to be the result of arson. Authorities say Williams started the fire by setting his mother's bed on fire after a domestic dispute. The fire resulted in extensive damage throughout the house causing approximately $40,000 in damages.

Authorities also learned that Williams struck his girlfriend in the face and broke several windows at the residence hours before the fire.

Williams was booked Wednesday with aggravated arson, simple arson, simple criminal damage to property and simple battery.