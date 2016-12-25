67°
Man arrested after trying to hit ex-girlfriend with car

1 day 4 hours 2 minutes ago December 23, 2016 Dec 23, 2016 Friday, December 23 2016 December 23, 2016 11:08 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan

BATON ROUGE- A man was arrested after police say he tried to ram his ex-girlfriend's car after she tried to break up with him.

Jeuane Session is charged with attempted 2nd degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

According to the police report, Session showed up at the victim's house after she told him she just wanted to be friends. When she tried to leave Session crashed his car into hers.

It happened on S. Harrell's Ferry Rd. Session was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges.

