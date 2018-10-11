Man arrested after traffic stop tirade where he referenced 2016 officer ambush

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop Wednesday.

Melvin Amar was pulled over at approximately 10:43 p.m. on Burbank Drive. Authorities say the truck Amar was driving didn't have a license plate. At that point, a Louisiana State Police Trooper initiated the stop.

During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed Amar wasn't wearing a seatbelt. Amar allegedly told the trooper he didn't need a seatbelt because "he was an adult" and pointed to the airbag warnings on the driver and passenger seat visors.

It was also discovered that Amar didn't have insurance for his truck.

When the trooper told Amar he would be receiving citations and that his truck would be towed, Amar became irate. Authorities say Amar began making threats.

Amar allegedly threatening the trooper, their family, and made a reference to the 2016 BRPD ambush. At that point, the trooper called for backup.

Amar was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

While being searched during the booking process, authorities discovered a bag of suspected weed in Amar's sock. The trooper went back to their unit to get a proper weight. While at the unit, the trooper found pills later identified as xanax where Amar had been sitting.

Amar was charged with simple assault, public intimidation and retaliation, not wearing a seatbelt, license and insurance violations, contraband in a penal institution, as well as possession of marijuana and xanax.