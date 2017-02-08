Man arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of 150 ecstasy tablets

ST. TAMMANY - A man was arrested after deputies discovered 150 ecstasy tablets in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputy pulled over 21-year-old Dominic Walker of Houston on Jan. 31 after the deputy noticed his vehicle swerving on the shoulder of I-12. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a small bag of marijuana under the center console along with two bags of ecstasy tablets hidden in a sock.

Walker was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession of marijuana and improper lane use.