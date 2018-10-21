Man arrested after threatening ex-girlfriend with 'Hitman'

GONZALES, LA- Police arrested a man for stalking and threatening his ex-girlfriend with a hit-man.

Police arrested Brady Dugas Friday afternoon after his girlfriend told police he was harassing her outside of her job.

Police reported that Dugas yelled at the victim to come outside and when she refused, he threatened her stating, "He hired a hitman from New Orleans and he would be there at 12'O clock."

The victim said Dugas left then returned to her job, the two begin to argue Dugas then pushed the victim causing a cut to her knee.

Dugas was arrested and booked on stalking, simple battery and assault charges.

During the investigation, authorities found that Dugas was advised multiple times to cease all contact with the victim but continued to go to her job.