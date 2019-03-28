Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after teen abused, held captive for 'several weeks'
ORLEANS PARISH - Authorities arrested a 42-year-old man on multiple charges in connection to the trafficking of a child for sexual purposes.
Louisiana State Police say the victim is a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing.
Detectives received information regarding the juvenile's whereabouts and through an investigation learned she had escaped from a residence in New Orleans after being held captive for several weeks.
During that time the victim told authorities she was held against her will, beaten, and repeatedly raped by a man identified as Melvin Davis. Authorities arrested Davis Tuesday.
He was booked into the Orleans Justice Center and charged with trafficking a child for sexual purposes, third-degree rape, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are forthcoming.
The arrest was a result of a joint investigation between the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations- Special Victims Unit, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the New Orleans Police Department.
