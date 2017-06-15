Man arrested after standoff with police on Madison Avenue

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 31-year-old Willie Vinning for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs and resisting an officer.





The standoff occurred in the 5000 block of Madison Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when officers responded to the location in reference to a gun being fired inside a home. A man told officers that he got into an argument with Vinning inside the home and then walked outside.





The man told officers that he then heard gun shots fired inside the home seconds after walking outside. According to BRPD, officers surrounded the home and attempted to call Vinning outside, however he refused. The Special Response Team arrived on scene and were able to get Vinning and a woman outside of the home. The two were taken into custody.





According to BRPD, officers obtained a search warrant for the home and located 30 bullet holes in the ceiling of Vinning's bedroom. Police located .40 shell casings on the floor and bed of the Vinning's room. Additionally, officers found .40 bullets, a .40 high point pistol, two baggies of crack cocaine and a digital scale.





Arrest documents note that the woman who was inside the home with Vinning, told officers that he fired his pistol so many times that he had to reload. No one was injured in the incident.





Vinning was arrested on the above charges.