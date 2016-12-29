Man arrested after shooting on Vancouver Drive

BATON ROUGE – One man has been arrested after shooting at another man, who he knew for more 15 years, on Vancouver Drive.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old Charlie English for charges of illegal use of weapon and attempted second degree murder.

The incident occurred on Dec. 21 around 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Vancouver Drive. The victim of the shooting states that he was working on a home when English arrived. The two got into an argument over money owed to the victim. English then pulled out a gun and shot at the victim twice. He fled the scene in his vehicle.

The victim told deputies that he has known English for more than 15 years.

English was arrested on the above charges and booked into parish prison.