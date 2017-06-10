Man arrested after robbing victim, crashing car during drug deal

BATON ROUGE - A 32-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested after he robbed a man and briefly stole his car, only to crash the vehicle in the parking lot.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 29 at the Walmart located in the 3100 block of College Drive.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were called to the Walmart parking lot in reference to a reported armed robbery.

The victim stated around 11 p.m. he met with Albert Watson Jr., 32, of Baton Rouge to purchase illegal drugs.

The victim said while he was removing approximately $100 from his pocket, he suddenly observed Watson brandishing a small pistol, according to arrest records. The victim said he then gave Watson the money before jumping out of the vehicle.

The victim said he then ran across the parking lot before he saw Watson enter the driver's seat of his vehicle, according to arrest records.

Watson attempted to drive away as the victim ran back toward the vehicle, but he crashed the vehicle into a parked RV, according to arrest records.

There was one person inside the RV at the time of the crash, according to arrest records.

Watson exited the vehicle after crashing it and was picked up by another small 4-door vehicle as he was seen fleeing the scene.

After learning the accused's name, officials discovered the victim and Watson lived in the same neighborhood.

Due to the known relationship, the victim was shown a single photo of Watson, to which he immediately identified him as the person responsible for the robbery and hit and run.

Watson was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of armed robbery and hit and run. His bond was set at $105,000.