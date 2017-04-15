Man arrested after reports of obscene gestures in Kenilworth, Webb Park areas

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 28-year-old man Friday on charges related to women in separate areas of the city reported he was doing obscene things while watching them.

Robert Overby of Stearness Street in Baton Rouge was booked into jail on obscenity charges. Authorities said for a few hours Friday morning, he exposed and touched himself in front of women in the Webb Park and Kenilworth areas.

First, a woman reported a man matching Overby's description walked up behind her on Avondale Drive near the Webb Park Golf Course as she was walking her dogs before 9 o'clock Friday morning. She said the man startled her by speaking to her and when she turned around, he had himself exposed and said "you know you want this." The man ran from the area and the woman called police.

Less than two hours later, in the Kenilworth area, two women reported similar incidents. First, a woman on Magnolia Wood Drive told police she saw a man matching Overby's description exposing and touching himself as she swam in her pool. She said the man stood at the front of her property and watched her in the backyard. Not long after that complaint, police received a report from a woman on Albert Hart Drive that a man with a similar description had exposed himself to her after trying to have a discussion about yard work. The woman said the man asked "Hey isnt' this nice?" before running off.

Police located Overby after the final complaint and he said he had an altercation with the women in the Kenilworth area, but was only urinating near them when they reported he was being obscene.

