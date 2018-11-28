Man arrested after repeatedly stalking, threatening woman

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man who allegedly stalked and threatened a woman multiple times this year.

The first incident happened on February 13. When authorities arrived at the scene they learned 21-year-old Tevin Scott was in a verbal altercation with the victim's relative when he retrieved an AR-15 style rifle from his Dodge Charger and fired five gunshots in the air. He fled the scene soon after. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies later learned Scott choked the female victim earlier that day.

On July 16, Baton Rouge Police received reports that a man was threatening to "shoot up" Cheers Sports Bar & Grill if the victim did not leave. Police learned that it was Scott delivering the threats.

He finally left, but continuously returned in his black Dodge Charger threatening violence. The victim showed police multiple text messages that Scott sent trying to intimidate her as well.

Scott was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on terrorizing and stalking charges.