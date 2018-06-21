Man arrested after repeatedly assaulting the mother of his child

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend has been arrested for that crime and a list of other charges.

On June 20, Baton Rouge Police Officers were called to an apartment complex on Brightside Drive where they found a woman covered in scratches and bruises. The victim stated that 23-year-old Kevin Kelley began striking her with a closed fist after asking him to leave the apartment a day earlier.

Kelley refused to leave, took the victims phone and at one point threatened to kill her. She tried to escape but was attacked every time she moved toward a door or window.

Eventually, she managed to leave and hid in the complex's laundry room where she called BRPD. The victim advised that she and Kelley have a child together, but she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him.

Kelley was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office on charges of domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, simple assault and criminal damage to property.