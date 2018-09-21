Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after releasing private photos of victim
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man after a victim said he shared inappropriate photos of her without permission.
The investigation began on August 8. According to the arrest report, Matthew Ellis had sent an unsolicited photo of the victim to a family member.
The report goes on to say that two years ago, Ellis had shared several inappropriate photos of the victim online. The victim said she had been harassed by several unknown people after the images were released.
When speaking with authorities, Ellis allegedly admitted sending the photos years ago but stated the victim was aware of it. Ellis went on to deny sending the photo to the family member. Authorities say Ellis remembered texting the person but didn't remember sending the photo possibly because he was intoxicated.
Ellis was charged with nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
