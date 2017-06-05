Man arrested after pursuit with police while 7-year-old in car

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested after police say he was involved in a car chase while a seven-year-old was in his vehicle.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 28-year-old Ahmad Beauchamp on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, cruelty to juveniles, failure to restrain a child, failure to obey a stop sign and disobeying a traffic signal.



While an officer was patrolling, Beauchamp failed to stop at a red traffic light on Plank Road. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Beauchamp's vehicle but he sped from the scene.



After a brief pursuit, Beauchamp stopped and was placed into custody.



According to BRPD, a seven-year-old was in the front seat of Beauchamp's vehicle. Arrest records note that the child was not wearing a seat belt.