Man arrested after opening fire on victims on North 39th St.

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at two victims over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday in the 1000 block of North 39th Street. After returning home from a party, one of the victims began getting several calls from the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Rejohn Allen.

During the last phone call, Allen told the victim he was outside her home. At that point, the woman and her cousin walked outside.

The woman told Allen to leave but instead, he pulled out a gun and began firing at the victims, according to the arrest report. The victims were able to get inside and call the police.

Allen is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.