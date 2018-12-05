48°
Man arrested after offering juvenile money for sex
BATON ROUGE - After an investigation by Baton Rouge Police, one man is facing charges for allegedly offering money to a teen for sex.
According to police documents, the incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim told authorities while she was outside with her dog, 54-year-old Gregory Stewart came and sat on the porch of her home.
He began to touch the victim inappropriately and offered her an unknown amount of cash for sex.
She ran inside her home and Stewart fled the scene.
After speaking with police, Stewart was later located, arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for indecent behavior with a juvenile.
