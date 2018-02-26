Man arrested after massive burglary spree in Livingston Parish subdivision

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with more than 20 vehicle burglaries reported in a single subdivision earlier this month.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Anthony Cameron was arrested and charged in the burglary spree in the Acadiana Place Subdivision. The sheriff's office says it first caught wind of Cameron's crimes on February 13. Before long, deputies had received 23 complaints alleging similar burglaries within that same subdivision.

Victims say items stolen included iPads, medication, tools, and laptops, all taken from unlocked vehicles.

Detectives were able to use surveillance footage to track down Cameron, who they say pulled on at least 50 vehicle door in the subdivision while wearing a camouflage ski mask. The sheriff's office says they were also able to locate the stolen items using the footage.

Cameron was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on numerous counts of simple burglary.