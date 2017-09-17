Man arrested after leading police on stolen vehicle chase

BATON ROUGE - A 39-year-old Marksville man was arrested after he led police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

According to arrest records, William Hubbard Jr. stole a vehicle that was initially located on Scenic Hwy. through a tracking device in the vehicle.

As officers attempted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle, Hubbard refused to stop, according to arrest records.

Hubbard attempted to evade pursuing officers by driving into oncoming lanes and running through red traffic signals on multiple streets leading into downtown Baton Rouge. Hubbard also violated numerous other traffic laws, according to arrest records.

Hubbard eventually crossed into oncoming traffic on Acadian Thruway and jumped from the moving vehicle.

The vehicle came to rest after striking a wrought iron fence and brick columns at the corner of Acadian Thruway and North Blvd., according to arrest records.

Hubbard then exited the vehicle and attempted to run from officers. He was apprehended in the 3300 block of North Blvd., according to arrest records.

Hubbard was later found to have a suspended drivers license as well as warrants in Texas and Oklahoma. However, neither state would pick up outside their respective borders, according to arrest records.

Hubbard sustained minor injuries as a result of jumping from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital after being processed at BRPD fourth district.

The vehicle was later returned to the victim, according to arrest records.

Hubbard was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of auto theft, aggravated flight, aggravated obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, aggravated damage to property and driving under suspension.