88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after infant suffers trauma from alleged beating

4 hours 42 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 October 02, 2018 8:58 AM October 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COVINGTON - Authorities in St. Tammany Parish arrested a man accused of beating a 5-week-old child.

On September 27, Timothy Noel called 911 to say the child had stopped breathing, started vomiting, and was bleeding from the mouth. The child was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Doctors discovered that the infant had non-accidental injuries consistent of being beaten. The child had broken ribs and brain trauma.

Noel was charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days