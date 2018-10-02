88°
Man arrested after infant suffers trauma from alleged beating
COVINGTON - Authorities in St. Tammany Parish arrested a man accused of beating a 5-week-old child.
On September 27, Timothy Noel called 911 to say the child had stopped breathing, started vomiting, and was bleeding from the mouth. The child was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Doctors discovered that the infant had non-accidental injuries consistent of being beaten. The child had broken ribs and brain trauma.
Noel was charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
